NCW — Three COVID-19 testing sites supported by the Washington National Guard have been canceled.
The guardsmen who’ve helped run local testing sites were redirected by Gov. Jay Inslee to assist with vaccine administrations at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, according to Alma Castillo, spokeswoman for the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
Inslee on Monday announced four new vaccination sites across the state, including one in Wenatchee. The manner in which the vaccine will be distributed from the Town Toyota Center is not clear, Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Malcom Butler told The Wenatchee World.
The canceled testing sites include:
- Jan. 21 at Safeway in Leavenworth
- Jan. 22 at Walmart in Wenatchee
- Jan. 25 at Costco in East Wenatchee
Testing sites that remain open:
- CAFE at 802 S. Mission St. in Wenatchee from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday
- Town Toyota Center at 1300 Walla Walla Ave. in Wenatchee from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday