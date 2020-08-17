EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Monday reported three new deaths from COVID-19.
Two were men in their 80s, both from Chelan County, and one was a Douglas County man in his 50s, according to a health district news release.
The health district no longer reports in news releases the date of COVID-19 deaths or whether the residents had underlying health conditions.
The additional deaths bring Chelan County’s total to 10 and Douglas County’s to six. The most recent deaths were in late July.
There were eight Chelan County residents and six Douglas County residents hospitalized at Wenatchee’s Central Washington Hospital on Monday.
Chelan County has had 1,544 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Douglas County has reported 1,030.