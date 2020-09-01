NCW — Three people tested positive for COVID-19 after 303 self-administered tests were completed Aug. 25-27 in Bridgeport.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District announced the results in a news release Tuesday. The tests were free and voluntary.
Bridgeport has about 2,500 residents.
Community health workers are providing resources for those who tested positive, the district said.
“This effort would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of community outreach workers and local community members from Bridgeport who worked tirelessly to inform their friends and neighbors about the opportunity for free, voluntary COVID-19 testing,” the health district said in the release.
To help with outreach efforts, contact the Chelan-Douglas Health District at 886-6400.