WENATCHEE — Three scheduled events at the Town Toyota Center have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The KPQ Home Show Expo this weekend, the Jordan World Circus on March 19-20 and the Mariachi Festival Northwest concert on March 27 are postponed until further notice, the Toyota Center said Thursday in a news release.

In making its decision, the Toyota Center cited recent recommendations from the Chelan-Douglas Health District regarding ways to mitigate spread of the coronavirus.

Tickets to the circus and mariachi festival will be refunded in full. Visit towntoyotacenter.com for refund information.

Pete O'Cain: 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain