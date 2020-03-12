WENATCHEE — Three scheduled events at the Town Toyota Center have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The KPQ Home Show Expo this weekend, the Jordan World Circus on March 19-20 and the Mariachi Festival Northwest concert on March 27 are postponed until further notice, the Toyota Center said Thursday in a news release.
In making its decision, the Toyota Center cited recent recommendations from the Chelan-Douglas Health District regarding ways to mitigate spread of the coronavirus.
Tickets to the circus and mariachi festival will be refunded in full. Visit towntoyotacenter.com for refund information.