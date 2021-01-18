WENATCHEE — The Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee will be one of four new Washington COVID-19 vaccine sites set up by state agencies.
The site will be set up next week and is meant to help increase the rate of vaccination against COVID-19 across the state, Gov. Jay Inslee said during a press conference on Monday. It is just one of several avenues being made available to people including local clinics and pharmacies.
The Spokane Arena, Benton County Fairgrounds and Clark County Fairgrounds will also be new vaccination sites.
The move is in concert with the state moving to the next phase of vaccination, which includes everyone 65 years or older, Inslee said on Monday. It did list everyone 70 year or older, but the state has since reduced that age.
In addition, people 50 years or older in multi-generational housing can get vaccinated.
It is unclear what the Town Toyota Center being a vaccination site will mean. The Chelan-Douglas Health District is working to provide more information later in the week.
The Department of Health also is introducing its new Phase Finder tool, designed to help state residents find out if they are eligible for a COVID vaccine now or if not, sign up to be notified when they become eligible. To access it, go to findyourphasewa.org/.