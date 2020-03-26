NCW — The drop-off brush yards at the Dryden and Chelan transfer stations are now closed to the general public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Closing the brush yards allows employees to follow social distancing policies that have been mandated by the governor and allows Chelan County to have procedures in place to be able to keep the transfer stations open,” according to a news release from the county’s Public Works Department.
The transfer stations are open Fridays and Saturdays, and only household garbage will be accepted.
Contractors who have accounts with Public Works or North Chelan Recovery & Recycling will be able to access the facilities, including brush yards. No new accounts are being accepted.