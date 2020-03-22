SEATTLE — On Sunday, President Donald Trump issued a "major disaster" declaration for Washington state over the novel coronavirus crisis, freeing up some federal assistance — but Gov. Jay Inslee countered that the president's announcement was not enough to bolster the state's fight against the pandemic.
"The president's action makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for affected individuals in all areas in the State of Washington," President Trump's declaration said.
Inslee had asked Trump to declare a major disaster on Friday, saying that could bring federal aid. As part of that request, he sent the president a 74-page letter detailing exactly what the state would need to fortify its response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Crisis counseling was only one of the requests.
The others included: disaster unemployment assistance, disaster legal services, disaster case management, individual and household program assistance, voluntary agency coordination, plus mass care and emergency assistance.
Aside from crisis counseling and mental-health training, Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk said, the rest of the governor's requests "remain under review by the White House."
"We appreciate that the federal government has recognized the severity of the public-health emergency in Washington state," Gov. Inslee said in a statement.
"However, today's declaration does not unlock many forms of federal assistance we have requested to help workers and families who are badly hurting," Inslee said. "We will continue working with our federal partners to deliver the full suite of disaster assistance that is sorely needed in our state, such as expanded benefits for workers who lose their paychecks as a result of the COVID-19 crisis."
The state's unemployment system, for example, has been inundated with claims. Last week, the state's Employment Security Department (ESD) released stark numbers: 500,000 users the agency's website (esd.wa.gov) over a two-day span that would normally see 30,000 users; 19,250 phone calls in a single day, a 827 percent jump from the same day the previous week.
For the week of March 14, unemployment claims by workers at accommodation and food-and-drink businesses jumped nearly 600 percent from the previous week. (Per federal reporting guidelines, ESD's data usually has a 7- to 10-day lag.)
Washington has other pressing concerns: Last week, King County identified a soccer field in Shoreline to serve as a temporary, 200-bed field hospital for those unable to isolate and recover from COVID-19. State hospital workers have been making protective medical masks from office supplies. Due to the expected economic fallout, Inslee ordered a statewide, 30-day moratorium on evictions.
King County Executive Dow Constantine said some federal assistance is better than none. "We need all hands on deck," he said. "Though the federal government has struggled, anything that will help people survive, pay rent, put food on the table and soldier on will be welcome."
But Inslee's response to Trump's statement about funds for counseling services struck a more dire tone: "The state urgently requires additional federal emergency assistance in order to save lives, protect public health and safety, and limit further spread of the disease."
Details about the timing and amount of money Washington might receive as a result of Trump's declaration were not immediately available.