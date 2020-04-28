WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday that compels slaughterhouses to remain open, setting up a showdown between the giant companies that produce America's meat and the unions and activists who want to protect workers in a pandemic.
Meat processing plants around the U.S. have shut down because of the coronavirus, but Trump said in the order that "such closures threaten the continued functioning of the national meat and poultry supply chain, undermining critical infrastructure during the national emergency."
Using the Defense Production Act, Trump is ordering plants to stay open as part of the critical infrastructure needed to keep people fed amid growing supply disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak. The government will provide additional protective gear for employees as well as guidance.
The move came just days after Tyson Foods Inc., the biggest U.S. meat processor, ran paid ads in national newspapers stating that the food supply chain was "broken."
A handful of companies account for the majority of the nation's meat, and as workers fell sick in March, plants initially continued to run. But pressure from local health officials and unions led to voluntary closures.
Companies have been pressing to reopen. The president himself has long agitated for Americans to return to work and restore an economy crippled by social distancing measures.
Environmental Working Group called the order a potential death sentence. The United Food and Commercial Workers union said in a statement that if workers aren't safe, the food supply won't be either. At least 20 workers in meat and food processing have died, and 5,000 meatpacking workers have either tested positive for the virus or were forced to self-quarantine, according to UFCW.
While unions have been speaking out against unsafe plant conditions and working for boosts in pay, collective bargaining agreements often restrict them from organizing or endorsing strikes. Still, lives are stake, unions say.
"People should never be expected to put their lives at risk by going to work," said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. "If they can't be assured of their safety, they have every right to make their concerns heard by their employers."
Trump signaled the executive action at the White House on Tuesday, saying he planned to sign an order aimed at Tyson's liability, which had become "a road block" for the company. He didn't elaborate.
The order, though, is not be limited to Tyson, an administration official said. It will affect many processing plants supplying beef, chicken, eggs and pork.
The White House decided to make the move amid estimates that as much as 80% of U.S. meat production capacity could shut down. But a union representing plant workers accused the administration of failing to develop meaningful safety requirements that would have helped contain the disruptions.
Trump acted one day after Iowa's two U.S. senators and its governor urged the administration to invoke the DPA to keep meatpackers open and reopen closed facilities "as soon as it is possible to do so safely." Iowa produces one-third of the nation's pork supply, according to the state officials.
The officials also asked for federal assistance in euthanizing pigs and reimbursing hog farmers for their losses due to closures of processing facilities.
At least 22 meat plants have closed within the past two months, reducing pork processing capacity by 25% and beef processing capacity by 10%, according to UFCW. Farmers have animals with nowhere to go as a result, and the situation is so dire that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is setting up a center to help growers with "depopulation and disposal methods" for animals.
Experts have warned the U.S. could be just weeks away from fresh meat shortages. While inventories can provide some cushion, stockpiles are limited.