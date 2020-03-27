WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law the largest rescue measure in history, a $2 trillion economic relief package meant to speedily put money directly into Americans’ pockets while also helping hospitals, businesses, and state and local governments struggling with the surging COVID-19 pandemic.
The president held a televised signing ceremony just hours after the House approved the bill by a voice vote, on a day when the United States surpassed all other nations in confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection, more than 97,000. The number of dead approached 1,500 as he signed the measure into law.
After more than three hours of debate, the $2 trillion bill passed by a voice vote in just under a minute Friday. Following extensive negotiations between Democrats and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, the Senate passed it 96-0 Wednesday.
The fact that Democrats and Republicans could come together in otherwise polarized times reflected the severity of the health and economic crises gripping the country. The parties’ unanimity was especially remarkable given the unprecedented cost of the measure, an amount that is equivalent to more than half of the $3.6 trillion in tax revenues that the U.S. government expects to collects this year.
Yet the bipartisanship did not extend to Trump’s signing ceremony. He did not invite any Democrats to the White House, only McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and three other senior House Republicans. He and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have not spoken in months.
The relief provisions would touch many aspects of American life. Along with providing a one-time direct payout of up to $1,200 for most American adults, the bill includes $500 billion in loans to struggling businesses, $377 billion in loans and grants for small businesses, $150 billion for local, state and tribal governments facing a drop in revenue and $130 billion for hospitals dealing with an onslaught of patients.
The package also blocks foreclosures and evictions during the crisis on properties where the federal government backs the mortgage; pauses federal student loan payments for six months and waives the interest; gives states millions of dollars to begin planning for the November election by offering mail-in or early voting; and provides more than $25 billion for food assistance programs such as SNAP.
It expanded who qualifies for unemployment assistance to include people who were furloughed, gig workers and freelancers. Coming after a week in which a record 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits, the measure provided a $600 increase in jobless benefits for four months, on top of what states provide as base compensation, and extended by 13 weeks the duration of benefits, which is typically 26 weeks.
House Democratic leaders have already begun talking about the need for a fourth relief package, assuring restive Democrats that more of their priorities will be in the next bill. Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that it should include provisions for workers’ paid leave and safety protections, for covering the cost of COVID-19 treatments and for yet more funding for food stamps and state and local governments.
“We know that this cannot be our final bill,” Pelosi said on the House floor Friday, adding that it is a “down payment” toward what American workers, businesses and hospitals will need.
However, McCarthy told reporters Thursday he’s not ready to begin discussing a fourth package.
“I wouldn’t be so quick to say you have to write something else. Let’s let this bill work,” he said.
Reps. Schrier and Newhouse react
Reps. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, and Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, who represent parts of North Central Washington, both voted for the act.
Schrier said the situation will get worse before it gets better, but social distancing and following public health officials’ guidelines will help.
“This is a much-needed rescue package for 8th District families, small businesses and hospitals,” she said in a news release. “We are facing an unprecedented challenge brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors, nurses and our first responders are on the frontlines, and have been fighting this virus for a month now in Washington state. They need assistance to continue providing care for Washingtonians. Schools are closed. Non-essential businesses are closed. We are asking people to not go to work, not go to school, and stay home to protect our communities. We need to make sure that they receive the financial help they need to make it through this uncertain time.”
Newhouse said he wanted to ensure rural communities stay strong through and after the crisis.
“It is clear this pandemic is having a profound impact on the American people,” he said in a news release. “It is our job to ensure this impact is not a lasting one. It is especially clear just how devastating this crisis is to rural communities like ours in Central Washington. This unprecedented relief bill is a response to unprecedented times, and I was proud to work to ensure it will provide desperately needed relief to rural hospitals, support our indispensable agriculture industry, and provide stability for workers and small-business owners who are the backbone of our local economies. Viruses come and go, but the people of Central Washington are resilient.”
World reporter Bridget Mire contributed to this report.