MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Health District reported 27 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total up to 212 COVID-19 deaths.
These deaths span the majority of October and November, according to a Grant County Health District news release. As of Dec. 1, 18 total COVID-19 deaths occurred in October and 15 in November, according to Grant County Health District data.
The county's highest total death count in a single month is 35, a tie between November and December in 2020, according to Grant County Health District data.
Ten of the 27 people were fully vaccinated and 24 had underlying health conditions, according to a Grant County Health District news release.
The 27 deaths include:
Seventeen Moses Lake residents, three from Quincy, three from Ephrata residents, one from Mattawa, one from Soap Lake, one from Grand Coulee and one from Warden.
Nine women and 18 men.
One person in their 30s, five in their 50s, three in their 60s, 11 in their 70s, five in their 80s and two in their 90s.
One COVID-19 death is still pending, according to the news release.
The Grant County Health District delays the announcement of COVID-19 deaths to give families time to notify loved ones and to verify that COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the death certificate. It does not include those who die in a homicide, suicide or accident. All reported Grant County deaths are verified with the death certificate, according to the news release.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone