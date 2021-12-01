Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Health District reported 27 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total up to 212 COVID-19 deaths.

These deaths span the majority of October and November, according to a Grant County Health District news release. As of Dec. 1, 18 total COVID-19 deaths occurred in October and 15 in November, according to Grant County Health District data.

The county's highest total death count in a single month is 35, a tie between November and December in 2020, according to Grant County Health District data.

Ten of the 27 people were fully vaccinated and 24 had underlying health conditions, according to a Grant County Health District news release.

The 27 deaths include:

  • Seventeen Moses Lake residents, three from Quincy, three from Ephrata residents, one from Mattawa, one from Soap Lake, one from Grand Coulee and one from Warden.
  • Nine women and 18 men.
  • One person in their 30s, five in their 50s, three in their 60s, 11 in their 70s, five in their 80s and two in their 90s.

One COVID-19 death is still pending, according to the news release. 

The Grant County Health District delays the announcement of COVID-19 deaths to give families time to notify loved ones and to verify that COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the death certificate. It does not include those who die in a homicide, suicide or accident. All reported Grant County deaths are verified with the death certificate, according to the news release.

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?