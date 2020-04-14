TWISP — A Twisp design company best known for its lifetime reusable bag is now shifting gears to focus on making 10,000 masks to help protect people against the coronavirus.
Following the statewide stay home order, eqpd — pronounced equipped — was deemed a nonessential business and had to close. However, owner Jonathan Baker realized his business could still provide an essential service.
The 2,200-square-foot manufacturing facility on the TwispWorks campus on South Glover Street has been converted to make masks for health care agencies, essential workers and people who may be at higher risk for complications from COVID-19.
“As an experienced product designer with a team of talented sewers, I immediately knew we could help address the critical shortage of (personal protective equipment),” Baker said in a news release.
Six designers and sewers who were making hundreds of LastBags each week at the factory will now use the same machines to make masks, according to the news release.
The release said eqpd will make 7,500 masks and build another 2,500 mask-making kits to be distributed to local home sewers for completion.
For information on donating toward the project, visit eqpdgear.com.