EAST WENATCHEE — Two Chelan County residents with COVID-19 have died, bringing the county’s total to eight.
Both were men, one was in his 70s and the other was in his 80s, according to a Tuesday morning news release from the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
It was unclear if they had underlying health issues. The exact dates of their deaths weren’t immediately available.
They’re the first COVID-19-associated deaths in Chelan County since mid-May.
Douglas County has had a total of five deaths, with two reported since July 20.
As of Monday, there were 26 COVID-19 patients admitted in Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, including seven Chelan County residents and five Douglas County residents.
Six of the hospital’s patients were in the ICU and six were on ventilators.
Both counties have seen record testing and positive case rates in the past month. Chelan County had 964 total cases and Douglas County had 673 as of Tuesday morning.