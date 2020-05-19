ORONDO — Steve McKenna and Bill Evans are the finalists for the part-time interim superintendent job with the Orondo School District.
The Orondo School Board will interview the two Wednesday evening via Zoom.
Evan's interview is set for 5 p.m. and McKenna's interview is at 6:30 p.m. Community members and staff can watch the virtual meetings, but no public comment will be taken. Links are posted on the district website and Facebook pages. The board will evaluate the candidates in executive session following the interviews.
McKenna was a classroom teacher, principal, superintendent, consultant, superintendent search contractor, construction manager, and is currently a Chelan County PUD commissioner, running for re-election this year. He previously served as superintendent of the Cascade and Manson school districts.
Evans taught preschool and the early elementary grades before moving into administration, serving as elementary principal, middle-school planning principal, and K-8 principal. He also has served as a director of elementary education, and was superintendent at school districts from Lopez to White Pass and Grapeview.
Current Superintendent Ismael Vivanco is leaving the Orondo post — and the part-time job with the Palisades School District that he also holds — to start July 1 as the Mount Vernon School District superintendent.
With the COVID-19 shutdown complications, the board decided to search for an interim superintendent to fill the post for the coming year.
One of the big tasks the interim superintendent will face is a review of district operations and the current administrative model, along with options for a capital improvements levy to fund replacement of the school’s HVAC system.
The Orondo School District has about 200 students from kindergarten through eighth grade. High school students in the district can attend Chelan, Waterville or Eastmont.
The district received seven completed applications, which were sent to a screening committee of current and former board members and school administrators.
The committee forwarded its top picks to the full board May 11. Following a special session Thursday, the board invited McKenna and Evans for interviews this week.
“In a perfect world, interviews would be held after the selected candidates have had an opportunity to meet with community members and school staff, but that option is not available to us this year,” the board reported in a letter to the community posted May 13 on Facebook.
The hope is to have someone in place by July 1.