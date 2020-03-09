WENATCHEE — Two parents of Wenatchee students are being tested for the COVID-19 virus.
The parents and their children, who attend Lewis & Clark Elementary School and Orchard and Pioneer middle schools, as of Monday are being self-quarantined at home until the results come back, said Wenatchee School District spokeswoman Diana Haglund.
“The district was informed directly by the parents,” Haglund said. “These are two different families.”
One family has two children at Lewis & Clark and one at Orchard. The other family has one student at Lewis & Clark and two students at Pioneer, she said. The students last attended school between March 3 and March 5.
“While the information on COVID-19 is changing day to day, schools will remain open unless there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student, staff member or close contact and we are instructed by the Chelan-Douglas Health District to close,” Haglund said. “It is important to provide continued instruction and, for some students, meals, unless an infection prevents us from doing so.”
Parents who are concerned about potential exposure to the virus have the option of keeping their children from school, Haglund said.
The state’s emergency declaration means excused absences stemming from concerns about the virus will not count toward truancy, but students will need to make arrangements with teachers to stay current with assignments.
In the meantime, health district and school officials stress the importance of taking standard precautions that include lots of hand washing and staying home if you have cold or flu-like symptoms (elevated temperature, fever, cough, shortness of breath).
For information on the virus, call the state Department of Health hotline at 1-800-525-0127.
The district also provides updates on its website at wenatcheeschools.org/updates.
Haglund said the district asked the parents to remain in contact and notify the district as soon as the results are known.
Test results on a Wenatchee Valley College student tested for the virus last week came back negative.