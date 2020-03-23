WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College was notified Monday that two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Neither employee has been on campus since March 12, but any areas they may have come into contact with will be sanitized, according to a Monday press release from the college.
The college won’t release the names or titles of the employees, according to the release.
These are the only two employees who have confirmed cases of COVID-19. No students have been diagnosed with the virus, according to the release.
The college is already closed to the public and students until March 30. Spring quarter will start a week late on April 13 and most classes will be moved online.
Confluence Health on Monday announced it had received positive COVID-19 results for a total for 14 patients. It was unclear immediately whether the two WVC employees were included in those numbers. Read more on that here.
This is a developing story and will be updated.