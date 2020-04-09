NCW — Initial area unemployment claims began to plateau last week after a historic two-week climb.
A combined 2,742 initial claims were filed in Chelan and Douglas counties in the week of March 29 to April 4, according to raw unemployment data released Thursday by the Employment Security Department.
That's up slightly from the 2,649 initial claims filed the week before. COVID-19 business closures have pushed unemployment requests around twentyfold higher than average, according to the data.
There were a total of 60,023 people employed in Chelan and Douglas counties in February, according to preliminary data released Wednesday by the Employment Security Department.
The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the two counties in February was 6.2%, down from 7% last year, according to the data.
Okanogan County saw a 26% increase in claims over the past two weeks, from 524 to 662, according to the data.
There were 170,063 claims filed statewide last week, a 6.5% decrease from the week before as Washington business began to stabilize from the initial shock of Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order.
Inslee on March 15 announced that restaurants and bars would be limited to take-out and delivery service only. Events were also capped at 50 people. The more comprehensive "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order was issued March 23. The order extends through May 4.
The highest number of claims were filed in the construction, retail trade, and health care and social assistance industries, according to the data.