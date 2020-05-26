NCW — Propelled by a pandemic that halted large segments of the area’s economy, the unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties hit 15.1% last month — the highest April rate in modern history.
It’s the most direct look yet at how the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order has affected the area’s workforce, which dropped by 4,302 jobs last month, according to data released Tuesday by the Employment Security Department.
“We saw this 15.1% reading, which is astronomically higher than it was in March and astronomically higher than it’s been in all Aprils since we started to compile records electronically,” Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck said Tuesday. The March rate was 5.4%.
April’s figure also ties the record for the highest recorded in any month since electronic record keeping began in 1990. January 1993 also had a 15.1% unemployment rate, but comparing Aprils makes for a more accurate reading of the spike due to the area’s seasonal economy, Meseck said.
The most-affected industry in Chelan and Douglas counties was leisure and hospitality, which dropped 3,400 jobs last month, according to the data. That sector had been stable or added jobs for the previous 30 months.
Around 54% of people who worked in that industry in March lost their jobs in April.
“All industries were hit, but proportionately that was one that was hit the hardest,” Meseck said.
Chelan County’s individual unemployment rate was 15.4% in April. Douglas County’s was 14.3%, Grant County hit 12.6%, and Okanogan County came in at 14.5%.
Across Washington, 622,779 jobs were lost in April, driving the statewide jobless rate up to 15.8%, according to the data.
Faced with the torrent of legitimate claims, the Employment Security Department has struggled to parse out fraudulent requests that have siphoned away hundreds of millions of dollars, The Seattle Times reported.
Much of that activity has been traced back to a Nigerian fraud ring known as “Scattered Canary,” according to the Times.
Fraud reports have also ballooned locally. The Wenatchee Police Department has received around 100 suspected fraud reports related to the unemployment system this month, Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said Tuesday.
“The normal for a year is zero, so to have 100 in 24 days is exorbitant,” he said.
Local school district employees have been hit hard by fraudsters, The Douglas County Empire Press reported. Eastmont School District alone had 90 employees report fraud cases as of May 15.
And while some counties across the state are in the process of reopening, the shutdown’s effects on the local economy could lead to even higher unemployment rates in the May data released next month, Meseck said.
“When the May data rolls around, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see continued rises in the unemployment rate and continued job losses,” he said.
The sudden unemployment left people Aimie Reyna, a barber at The Man Shop in Wenatchee, “dumbfounded,” she said.
Reyna was collecting unemployment benefits until May 1, but is now receiving full wages from her employer even though the barber shop is still closed.
With personal services in Chelan County still shuttered, Reyna isn’t sure when she’ll get to return to work.
“I was just used to always working and having a paycheck,” she said, adding “not being able to do that is scary.”
World reporter Luke Hollister contributed to this report.