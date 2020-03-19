WENATCHEE — Flexibility to accommodate childcare, sick leave and the ability to bring in outside help easier are part of the agreements unions reached this week with Safeway, Albertsons and Fred Meyer.
The agreements with UFCW 21, 367, 1439 and Teamsters 38 are designed to better support and protect grocery store workers and shoppers “in this time of need due to the coronavirus,” according to the press releases.
The agreements provide for:
- More flexibility for schedules to accommodate childcare.
- Up to two weeks of pay for workers diagnosed with COVID-19 or workers required to self-quarantine, before needing to access sick leave and other contractual paid leave.
- Working together with state and federal governments to treat grocery store workers as first responders and set up a childcare fund.
- Expanded use of paid sick leave to cover childcare needs and agreed to further discussions of ways to meet workers’ childcare needs.
- Ensuring workers do not lose medical coverage eligibility or vacation accrual while out on sick leave.
- Temporarily allowing employers to bring in extra outside help.
Kroger also expanded its Helping Hands benefit to include hardships caused to employees by the Coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, Safeway/Albertsons announced it was hiring, with job openings at every store in Central Washington. For information go to careersatsafeway.com.