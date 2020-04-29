NCW — With no clear end to the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, community health centers across the state, including Columbia Valley Community Health and Okanogan Family Health, are facing financial devastation, according to an economic impact analysis conducted by a national accounting firm.
With a reduction in face-to-face services and suspension of dental and non-emergency visits, the firm CliftonLarsonAllen predicts severe funding shortfalls that could force up to 16 of the state's 27 community health centers, operating 167 clinic sites, to close by mid-September — unless they receive additional funding from the federal government or services are allowed to pick back up.
Based on the two scenarios Jesus Hernandez, CEO of Okanogan Family Health Centers, and his leadership team ran in March, he said they could see more than $2 million in losses over three months.
“That is a significant hit for us,” Hernandez said this past Friday. “We have another scenario where we would be losing somewhere between $1.2 and $1.3 million over the next two months — about 10 percent of the annual budget. That is probably the one that is more likely, at least right now. That’s the part that is scary (though).”
David Olson, CEO of Columbia Valley Community Health, offered the same assessment.
“If we do nothing to try and mitigate, the (impact) will be significant,” Olson said. “Collectively, about 50% of our revenue is lower than our payroll. Assuming we don’t do anything to reduce payroll, we’re losing roughly $1 million-plus a month.
“We do have some money in the bank, but that won’t carry us forever. We had hoped to spend that money over the next few years on a new building or other projects, but if we have to use it to keep the doors open, there won’t be any investment in new equipment or facilities.”
The CARES Act, which President Trump signed into law last month, provided $100 billion in relief funds for hospitals and other health care providers. But much of that went to the hospital system, leaving a smaller amount for community health centers — which on average received $1.3 million.
Columbia Valley received $1.2 million from the CARES Act, which Olson said was greatly appreciated, but not nearly enough.
“I spend twice that in a month on just payroll,” Olson said. “So, it’s certainly not a long-term solution. While there is additional money coming for hospitals, there is nothing specifically for community health centers. We can apply for certain things but rural hospitals are all going to be eating out of the same trough. Nothing is guaranteed for health centers.”
At the state level, Columbia Valley is asking the Healthcare Authority, which runs the state's Medicaid program, to work with the insurance plans to make sure they keep getting paid throughout the shutdown.
“Medicaid plans in Chelan and Douglas County incentivize us to meet certain kinds of quality goals,” Olson said. “One of those goals is that a certain percentage of women above a certain age should have a mammogram. But since we’ve been told by the state to tell people not to come in for mammograms, then we will never meet those goals and insurance plans will keep the money that should come to us.
“We just want state and insurance plans to be flexible and make sure they keep money coming in to take care of people — even if it’s not in the same ways before COVID-19.”
Neither Columbia Valley nor Okanogan Family Health has been forced to lay off staff, though they have asked some to take voluntary time off or use vacation time.
Both health centers filled out applications for the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program; Okanogan Family Health was approved for a loan but Columbia Valley has yet to receive a notification on theirs.
“We were one of the fortunate,” Hernandez said, though the amount was undisclosed. “We’ve held off from laying people off, allocating them to different roles instead.”
While Okanogan Family Health had to close its Twisp Dental Clinic, Hernandez said it had previously purchased a mobile dental unit that will be stationed in Twisp to serve the community. If the situation continues to linger, they’ll have to reassess.
But drawing talent to Okanogan County is already tough enough, Hernandez said.
“Not just medical providers but our support staff as well; the last thing we want to do is lay off people we need,” Hernandez said. “Whenever there is an economic downturn, it creates more work for healthcare workers nationally. So, we have to figure out how to survive past this initial wave and be there to address the increased need that will arise.”
Community health centers serve an important role because they act as a buffer, keeping the hospitals from being overwhelmed with patients. They also often serve the most vulnerable, Hernandez said.
“We get some funding from the feds, (so) we have an expectation to see everyone regardless of their ability to pay,” Hernandez said. “That’s why we’re the safety net.”
Okanogan Family Health serves 18,000 people in Okanogan County. And according to Olson, Columbia Valley serves 87% of the entire population in Chelan and Douglas counties and sees around 40,000 individuals a year. Losing either community health center would have serious repercussions on regional healthcare.
“Confluence (Health) is a great organization, but I don’t know how they take care of an extra 40,000 dumped on their lap,” Olson said. “Having said that, it’s my job to make sure that doesn’t happen. I’ll do whatever it takes to keep our doors open — and I have a great group behind me — but if we keep having only 50 percent the volume we used to have, CVCH will still be around, but maybe not as big or as many sites.”