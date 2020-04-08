OLYMPIA — Small businesses impacted by COVID-19 are now eligible for a newly created state grant program.
The Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grant program can provide up to $10,000 to businesses with no more than 10 employees. The total available in the grant pool is $5 million, and funding comes from Gov. Jay Inslee’s Strategic Reserve Fund.
With a significant amount of businesses closed or cutback due to COVID-19 restrictions, Shiloh Burgess, executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, encouraged qualified businesses to apply.
“There’s no reason not to if you’re in need,” Burgess said.
Businesses are hurting, she said, and many might not recover should restrictions last into May.
“We’re concerned for at least 20 percent of our businesses that they might not come back from this,” Burgess said.
The grant comes with a few caveats aside from the 10-employee cap:
- Applicants must have been in business for at least one year
- Funding can’t be used to start a business
- Funding can’t be used to cover payroll costs, travel, software or office equipment
However, the grant funding can be used to pay for operational expenses, like rent, supplies, utility bills, marketing and training.
To apply, download the application at startup.choosewashingtonstate.com/covid-grants and then email the completed form to Chelan-Douglas Port Authority: info@cdrpa.org.