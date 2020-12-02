Update, 7:57 a.m. Wednesday: A 12th resident at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket has died from COVID-19, Okanogan County Public Health reported Tuesday.
-------
TONASKET — Eleven residents of an Okanogan County long-term care facility have died from COVID-19, Okanogan County Public Health reported Monday evening.
The 11 patients were residents of North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket and part of a larger outbreak in which 32 residents were infected with the coronavirus, public health said in a news release. A timeframe of when the deaths occurred was not disclosed.
There are now 26 deaths in Okanogan County linked to COVID-19.
Two caregivers at North Valley are hospitalized with COVID and multiple caregivers are under quarantine, the release said.