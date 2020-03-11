Updated, 1:40 p.m. Thursday:
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Chelan-Douglas Health District will begin holding informational coronavirus conference calls for the business community.
The calls, which are open to the public, will be held every Friday at 10 a.m. starting this week, according to a Wednesday release from the chamber.
Business leaders interested in participating are asked to RSVP to the chamber at info@wenatchee.org for call details.
Information from the calls will be written up and included on the chamber’s blog at wenatchee.org, according to the release.