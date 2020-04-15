Updated, 5:25 p.m. Wednesday:

WENATCHEE — Confluence Health announced Wednesday it will move forward with salary reductions for just over 600 employees to offset lost revenue from postponed elective patient care.

The organization in late March implemented 10 % pay cuts for its executive leadership team and considered similar cuts for physicians and advanced practice practitioners.

The new reductions announced Wednesday include 420 staff members in those groups and and additional 200 managerial staff:

25 % reduction for chief executive officer Peter Rutherford

10 % for nine executive leadership team employees

7.5 % for 20 senior leadership team employees

5 % for 51 directors

3 % for 117 managers

7-10 % for 420 production-based physicians and advanced practice practitioners

Confluence Health spokesman Andrew Canning provided further information on the number of affected employees after an initial press release announcing the reduction.

The affected employees represent around 14.7 % of Confluence Health’s 4,200-employee workforce.

“We will work with our teams over the coming weeks to ensure that staff are supported, that the duration of this disruption is as limited as possible, and that we are ready to promptly resume full operation when it is safe to do so,” read part of the press release.

Confluence Health on March 17 postponed all elective surgeries and many in-person visits to reduce possible exposure to COVID-19 and preserve personal protective equipment.

In the meantime, the organization has seen a “significant increase” to expenses as community testing has expanded and staff and facilities have been adjusted to respond to the pandemic, according to the press release.

“The decision to proactively postpone elective patient care was the right one, but the suspension of elective procedures and decline in visits to our primary care practices and urgent care centers have resulted in financial challenges,” Confluence Health CEO Peter Rutherford said in the release.

As a result, the organization is now facing $26 million in operating losses, according to the press release. Confluence Health is allocating $20 million from reserves to help cover the losses.

Confluence Health’s primary Central Washington Hospital location has served as a regional hub for COVID-19 treatment. It is also operating a pair of drive-thru community testing sites in Wenatchee and Omak.

This is a developing story and will be updated.