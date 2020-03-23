Updated, 7:25 p.m. Monday:

WENATCHEE — Confluence Health had received positive COVID-19 results for a total of 14 patients as of Monday night, including the first cases reported in Douglas County.

Four cases were announced Monday morning in a joint press release from the Chelan-Douglas Health District and Confluence Health.

Confluence Health updated those numbers later Monday evening to reflect new results returned from its testing labs.

In total, it's tested 469 people for COVID-19 and had 236 negative results return. There are still 219 pending tests.

Of the 14 positive patients, six are in Chelan County, two are in Douglas County and six are in Grant County, spokesman Andrew Canning said Monday.

Three of Confluence Health’s 14 positive patients are being treated in Central Washington Hospital, Chief Medical Officer-elect Jason Lake said Monday. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The other patients have been advised to self-isolate at home. No other information on the persons has been released.

Wenatchee Valley College announced Monday night that two of its employees have tested positive, but it was unclear whether those employees were Confluence patients and included in these numbers. Read more on that here.

Grant County had a total of 25 confirmed cases as of Monday evening, according to its health district’s website.

Health officials expect the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Central Washington to increase as testing continues.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District and Confluence Health in their joint press release Monday urged residents to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of the virus.

“We cannot afford to continue overwhelming our hospitals and clinics by spreading the virus any faster,” read part of the release. “Our healthcare system relies heavily on this measure to keep up with ongoing demand.”

Confluence Health last week announced it would only test high-risk groups — including seniors and people with underlying health conditions — for the virus due to a lack of testing supplies. It also suspended operations at its drive-thru testing clinic. Read more on that here.