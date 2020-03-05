Updated 8:20 p.m. Thursday:

EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont School District officials say miscommunication led them to erroneously report Thursday that a high school student was being tested for the novel coronavirus.

Superintendent Garn Christensen said in a Thursday evening news release that school officials have “confirmed the high school student was screened and recommended to stay home due to other health issues, and is not quarantined or being tested for the coronavirus.”

Earlier in the day Christensen issued a news release saying that the student and her mother, a Cascade Elementary School teacher, were being quarantined at home until test results came back.

But by Thursday evening, Christensen said, more conversations had taken place “with both the parents and health care providers regarding an Eastmont High School Student being tested today for the coronavirus.”

Officials “determined there was miscommunication in the initial report,” Christensen said.

Earlier in the day, school officials said they planned to “continue normal operations” at the school.

“As part of our ongoing conversations with regional health experts on this outbreak, we were informed that as of now, coronavirus is most dangerous for those over 60, and children and teens appear to be less at risk for severe illness unless they have underlying health issues,” Christensen said. “Based on this information, our plan is to continue normal operations unless conditions change and we receive further guidance from the Chelan-Douglas Regional Health District.”

Parents do have the option of keeping students home from school due to coronavirus-related concerns, Christensen said, but they need to call the school’s attendance office to get the absence excused.

The “State of Emergency” declared by the Governor means those excused absences will not be counted towards truancy, but students will need to make arrangements with their teachers to stay current with assignments.

The district is posting updates on its website, eastmont206.org, including information on prevention, signs and symptoms.

Test results take several days. Confluence Health reports six suspected cases have been tested, with four pending, one presumptive positive and one negative. The Eastmont student was not included in those numbers.

On Monday, a Wenatchee Valley College student being treated at Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth reported as being tested for the virus. Results have not yet been reported.