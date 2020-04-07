Update, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday:
WENATCHEE — Eight residents and five staff members of Prestige at Colonial Vista have tested positive for COVID-19.
All positive residents remain isolated in the 184-person senior living facility. The staff members are also isolated, operators Prestige Care said in a statement Tuesday. A total of 32 staff members have been tested.
Prestige on Monday announced the positive residential cases and an additional death from the illness. It confirmed the staff cases Tuesday after an inquiry from The Wenatchee World.
Only residents in the facility's assisted living side have tested positive, according to a Tuesday statement. No positive cases have been reported in its post-acute and rehabilitation center.
The facility's first death, a 91-year-old woman, was reported March 23. The second was an 84-year-old who died March 30. Both had underlying health conditions.
They are believed to be the only two Chelan County residents who have so far died from the virus.
Prestige said in the Monday statement it continues to monitor residents for symptoms and has postponed group activities.
"We continue to restrict access to all shared common areas between the different levels of care, limit the number of entry points and require that all permitted visitors, such as necessary personnel, go through additional screenings and hygiene procedures," read part of the Monday statement.
It's one of two local senior living centers with active cases of the virus. Bonaventure Senior Living in East Wenatchee confirmed three residents and two staff members have the illness.
There were 142 positive cases of the virus in North Central Washington as of Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story and will be updated.