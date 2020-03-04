Updated, 10:45 p.m. Wednesday:

NCW — A fourth North Central Washington resident is being tested for a possible case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The latest case was announced Wednesday morning by the Chelan-Douglas Health District. The person is a resident of Chelan or Douglas counties but no other information about the case was available.

A sample from that case was sent to the state lab for testing, according to a press release from the district.

The health district has facilitated testing for one other resident, a Wenatchee Valley College student who was treated at Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District was notified Monday that the student met criteria for COVID-19 testing, the district said Tuesday in a news release.

Some family members and health care workers potentially exposed were asked to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms while they await test results. The test results are expected in a few days.

The patient has attended classes recently at Wenatchee Valley College. The college sanitized the campus overnight with antiviral cleaners and focused on areas where people congregate, like classrooms, labs and common areas, the news release said.

No campus closures are expected and students and employees can attend class and work normally, college officials said.

Closing the campus is not recommended by the state Department of Health nor the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The other two NCW patients being tested are Grant County residents, one of which is in isolation at Confluence Health’s Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

Gretchen Youngren, spokeswoman for Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake, confirmed Tuesday a second Grant County resident was being tested. No link between the patients has been confirmed. Test results for the second person are expected in two days.

Grant County Health District on Tuesday afternoon said several health care workers involved in care of the first patient being treated for possible COVID-19 have been put into quarantine as a precaution.

The measure is standard protocol to prevent the spread of disease. The workers are being asked to stay home and avoid contact with anyone outside their immediate families for 14 days.

The test results for that case are expected to be available Tuesday evening, according to a Grant County Health District press release. If test results are negative, the quarantine will be lifted.

“We’d like to thank the affected health care workers and Samaritan Hospital for helping keep our community safe while we wait for these results,” said Grant County Health Officer, Dr. Alexander Brzezny.

World staff writer Reilly Kneedler contributed to this report.