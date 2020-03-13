OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday ordered all K-12 schools in the state to close for at least six weeks to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“A county-by-county approach to this epidemic is not sufficient,” he said. “We need to get ahead of this wave and we need to do this today. We need consistency and a more coordinated approach.”

Inslee also:

Limited activity at all public and private universities, colleges, community colleges, technical schools and private career schools and apprenticeships, which for Wenatchee Valley College will send most of the classes online.

Expanded a ban of “all social, spiritual and recreational events over 250 people” to the entire state. Like the K-12 schools, it previously had applied only to King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, which was enough to prompt a flurry of event cancellations in North Central Washington.

Included adult family homes with nursing homes and assisted living facilities in limiting visitors and expanding protocols to help protect residents.

For the 259 school districts in the state, the closures will start Tuesday, March 17, and extend through April 24, with a re-evaluation after that.

Classrooms will be closed, but Inslee said “critical services” will continue including meals for low-income students and limited child care, with a focus on health care workers, emergency personnel and low income families.

Locally, those details are still being worked out.

In the Wenatchee School District, all classroom instruction, athletics and after-school programs will end Monday. The next day, the district will have lunches available for students who need them. They can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at any of the schools except WestSide, Valley Academy and the Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center.

The child-care piece had not yet been decided as of Friday.

“We know that child care is a top concern for families,” district spokeswoman Diana Haglund said in a press release. “We are working with our partners to determine what supports can be provided during this time and more information will be provided when available.”

In the Eastmont School District, Monday will be a regular day for employees and students, said Superintendent Garn Christensen, before schools close through April 24.

“Students will be required to take home all personal belongings in support of district cleaning efforts,” he said. “Educational staff are directed to not provide instructional services during this closure due to equity concerns.”

The current plan is to continue to pay all employees as if the schools were not closed, unless directed otherwise by the state or federal government, Christensen said.

“Our plans are changing daily as OSPI and the Governor’s Office clarify their directives,” he said. “We will have an additional update out for employees no later than Monday afternoon.”

Manson School District Superintendent Matt Charlton encouraged students to attend school Monday to help prepare for distance learning that will be put in place in the coming weeks.

The school staff is gearing up to answer questions.

“We have kept our schools open as long as possible,” he said. “The school day is the centerpiece of the lives of many people and we understand that extended school closure will create hardship. Children count on the reliable routine that a school day offers. Families, too, count on that routine and the knowledge that their children are cared for during the day. Contemplating weeks without that structure and care may seem overwhelming. Please know that we are doing our very best to make decisions that will help care for all of us through this time.”

The district is working on its plans for lunches and child care for families that need help, along with continuing education programs.

“Our goal is to begin at least some of this support by March 23,” he said. “If we can begin sooner, we will.”

Waterville schools will be open Monday as a transition day before the full closure, according to a statement posted on the website.

The details on plans from the other districts were not available at press time.

Haglund said that closing schools for a minimum of six weeks mid-year is unprecedented.

“We acknowledge the anxiety this may cause our students, especially our seniors who are focused on graduation and those students who depend on WSD for critical services. We also recognize the burden this will place on our staff and working families,” she said.

Although no COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, as of Friday, in Chelan or Douglas counties, the concern is real, said Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling.

“We believe it is the responsible thing to do,” he said of closing the schools. “No one has perfect science on this. You can’t do controlled trials with pandemics. But acting early is important, and we strongly believe there are cases in our community now even though we don’t have lab confirmed cases. So the time is right.”

Kling said it is important to balance the message, though.

“Almost everyone who catches this virus will recover and be fine,” he said. “But it is a serious threat to people at higher risk — those over age 60, or having a chronic health problem, or pregnant. We will lose too many relatives and neighbors before this is over, and must do all we can to prevent that, even though most of us will come through OK.”

World reporters are working hard to keep the public informed during this coronavirus outbreak. We’d like to know how these new orders will affect you: newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com.