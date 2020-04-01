Updated, 7:05 p.m. Wednesday:

NCW — There are now 100 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Central Washington.

The Chelan-Douglas and Grant County health districts each updated their case counts Wednesday evening. Okanogan County Health District's data was last updated Tuesday. There have been a total of three deaths reported in the four counties.

There are 5,984 cases and 247 deaths reported statewide, according to data released Wednesday by the Department of Health. The department has experienced technical difficulties and hadn't reported new results since Saturday.

Local health districts have been updating their websites with daily with new results. We're keeping this page up-to-date with the latest numbers every day.

Health officials expect the number of confirmed cases to increase as testing continues in the region. Tracking positive cases will allow health officials to better monitor community spread of the virus, they said.