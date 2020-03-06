Updated, 11:00 a.m. Friday:

WENATCHEE — After a second round of testing, the state Department of Health confirmed that a Quincy resident being treated in Wenatchee has COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The patient's first sample returned a "presumptive positive" result Wednesday from testing at the University of Washington.

Another positive result came back late Thursday night from the DOH state lab, confirming the illness, Confluence Health spokesman Andrew Canning said Friday.

This is believed to be first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Eastern Washington.

The patient, a Quincy resident in their 80s, is isolated in critical condition at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, Canning said.

The patient didn't report any recent travel outside of the country, "indicating the illness may have been acquired locally," according to a Thursday press release from the Grant County Health District. The specific source is still under investigation.

Confluence Health, which operates Central Washington Hospital, continues to submit patient samples for testing.

As of Friday morning, one positive result has been confirmed, four results came back negative and three were still pending, Canning said.

The now-confirmed coronavirus patient in Wenatchee was first admitted to the hospital Saturday, but at the time the person did not meet the state’s requirements for testing, Rutherford said.

After the state loosened testing requirements on travel history Monday, the patient met the criteria for COVID-19 testing and a sample was sent later that day, Rutherford said.

Between Saturday and Monday the patient was in the hospital but not under isolation, Rutherford said.

Confluence Health is working to identify and monitor for symptoms people, including hospital staff members, who may have come into contact with the patient during that time period, he said.

Rutherford said the organization will continue to adapt their policies based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health.

“They’re doing the best they can to give guidance and we’re doing the best we can to implement it,” he said. “... We’re confident that the processes we’ve instituted are adequate to keep staff and community safe.”

A patient at Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth is also being tested.

A test from a separate patient being treated at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake also came back negative and quarantines for people exposed to that patient have been lifted, according the Grant County Health District release.