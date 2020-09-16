UPDATE: 7 a.m. Wednesday: The COVID-19 testing in Plain has been postponed again. It is now scheduled for 1-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The delay is prompted by poor air quality. The Chelan-Douglas Health District will determine sometime Wednesday whether the testing will need to be postponed again.
Smoke delays Plain COVID-19 testing
PLAIN — Smoke is delaying free COVID-19 testing in Plain by a day.
Drive-in and walk-up testing will be offered from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue Station 93, 19015 Beaver Valley Road.
Testing had been set for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The voluntary testing is being funded by the Chelan-Douglas Health District and National Guard medical personnel.
For information, call 668-9396.