WENATCHEE — A second Chelan County resident has died from COVID-19, Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling said Monday.

The person was an 85-year-old woman with cardiac disease and a patient of Confluence Health, spokesman Andrew Canning said Monday.

A 91-year-old resident of a Wenatchee senior home who died last week was the county's first known death from COVID-19. Read more on that here.

The only other confirmed death in North Central Washington was a Quincy resident in their 80s who passed away earlier this month.

As of Monday evening, there were 87 positive cases of COVID-19 in NCW: 16 in Chelan County, five in Douglas County, 63 in Grant County and three in Okanogan County, according to each county's health district.

