Updated, 12:30 p.m. Saturday:
EAST WENATCHEE — After confusion over an inspection, Slidewaters says it has “crossed a point of no return” and will reopen today, a move that the Chelan-Douglas Health District says is not allowed until Phase 3.
The Chelan water park was inspected Thursday by the health district. A copy of the inspection form provided by Slidewaters co-owner Robert Bordner says the park’s COVID-19 safety manual was reviewed and the facility met all safety standards set by the state.
The form provided by Bordner ends with a circled note: “Facility is permitted to operate effective today 6/18/20."
Health district administrator Barry Kling said in an email Saturday afternoon that the inspector wrote that after "misreading" the current Phase 1.5 guidelines.
"He explained that this was based on his misreading of the so-called Phase 1.5 rules currently in effect, and he now understands that was a serious mistake," Kling said in the email.
"I can understand why he took it as permission to reopen, and then prepared to open his facility in good faith," Kling said.
Kling apologized for the error and said he would "strongly recommend to the state that this be taken into account regarding any violation which may occur this weekend."
The health district in a press release Friday said reopening would cause suspension of the facility’s permits and “expose it to enforcement actions by state agencies.”
Only Gov. Jay Inslee or Secretary of Health John Wiesman have the authority to reopen the water park before Phase 3, Kling said.
Bordner posted a statement to Facebook late Friday night that the water park was expecting staff and customers to arrive Saturday morning.
“We have now crossed a point of no return, as of this writing, it is late Friday night. We have employees and customers showing up in just a few short hours,” read part of the statement. “We have no choice but to reopen, as we were clearly given permission to do.”
Earlier Friday the health district issued a press release that said the outcome of the inspection was misinterpreted by Slidewaters as permission to reopen immediately.
“The representation from Barry Kling and the CDHD that this was a misinterpretation of our inspection is a lie from an administrator trying to cover up the poor management of the CDHD,” read part of Bordner’s release. “We do not appreciate him shifting blame to us for his organization’s actions.”
In his response, Kling said the situation was “frustrating” but reaffirmed the park couldn’t open until Phase 3.
“Many of us dislike this and have deep sympathy with your position but we do not have the power to change it,” Kling said. “I truly regret that this has increased your distress in this difficult situation."
The Chelan water park was denied a temporary restraining order last week that would have prevented it from incurring fines for reopening early. After that, Bordner said the park reached out to the state Department of Health for guidance on who would give the park approval when it came time to reopen.
DOH referred Bordner to the Chelan-Douglas Health District, which issues its operating permits. They contacted an environmental health specialist at the health district, who reviewed their COVID-19 safety manual and performed the inspection Thursday.
The inspector gave them permission to operate at 50% capacity in Phase 1.5, Bordner said.
Correction: This story has been updated to correct Robert Bordner's last name.