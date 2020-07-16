Updated 10:20 Friday:
Slidewaters Water Park will face $10,000 in fines for opening in defiance of Governor Jay Inslee's order for businesses to close due to COVID-19.
The park must also close immediately to prevent workers from being exposed to the virus, according to a state Department of Labor and Industries news release.
Inspectors with labor and industries went to the park on July 9 and saw it was open and accepting visitors. The parks owners would not allow inspectors inside. Inspectors also received reports that it was open on June 18 and contacted the business on June 29 telling them park owners to close.
CHELAN — Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday that the Slidewaters water park in Chelan will face penalties from state agencies.
Inslee cited a federal judge's dismissal of a request for an injunction against his COVID-19 emergency order closing businesses and said it validated his authority. The state Department of Labor and Industries would penalize Slidewaters, the plaintiff in the case, for not complying with state law, Inslee said.
“This is great news for the state of Washington, because it allows the state to continue to protect that which is most precious to us, which is the health and safety of Washingtonians,” Inslee said.
The state has not lost any lawsuits against it for the actions it has taken during the pandemic so far, he said.
Robert Bordner, a co-owner of Slidewaters, said he and his business partner are deciding whether they will close down. The business stayed open through last month until today in defiance of state orders, but now they are not sure what will happen.
He wants people to know that the legal fight is not over, though, Bordner said.
"(The governor) made it sound like there was finality to this issue, but we've appealed and the legal process is still continuing on multiple fronts," he said.
The Freedom Foundation on behalf of Slidewaters is appealing the decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Bordner said.
The state is being hypocritical in how it applies its orders, he said. State parks are brimming with people on weekends disobeying social distancing guidelines, but businesses cannot operate at limited capacity with safety features in place.
The water park has faced quite a bit of contention and confusion about its ability to reopen. In June, the Chelan-Douglas Health District mistakenly gave the park permission to reopen saying it followed COVID-19 guidelines.
Former Health District Administrator Barry Kling had to reverse the permission to reopen and explain that only the governor or state Secretary of Health John Wiesman have the authority to reopen water parks.
The rest of the governor's Thursday news conference focused on the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases around the state. Inslee announced that counties in Phase 3 would no longer be allowed to have social gatherings of more than 10 people. It will go into effect on Monday.
Counties in Phase 2 or less will not see any changes to their restrictions, he said.
All forms of live entertainment, indoor or outdoor, will be banned across the state, Inslee said. People will still be able to attend spiritual services, weddings and funerals.
The reason for the difference between events is health officials are hearing that the most problematic situations are informal parties, he said. People at formal events are wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
“Because the things that we have found so typical and normal today, what used to be a birthday party can be a death sentence for somebody,” Inslee said.
These prohibitions on gatherings will be self-enforced, he said. But if people do not adhere to these orders and the infection rate continues to climb another stay at home order could be issued and possibly soon.
Washington does not want to be another state where refrigerated trucks are being used to hold bodies as morgues are overflowing and that is the direction it is heading, Inslee said.