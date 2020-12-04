WENATCHEE — Two of the Wenatchee Valley’s top medical professionals put out a strongly worded plea Thursday for people to follow COVID-19 safety measures.
Confluence Health CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford and Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler both issued an opinion column that said the hospitals are full. Healthcare centers are pulling staff from other areas to help the sick and dying.
“Our nurses and physicians are also spent,” the column reads. “They drive home close to tears and the next morning put on a brave face and head back into the fight.”
If people get injured or sick the hospital might not be able to help them, according to the column. People need to wear their masks around anyone they don’t live with, socially distance and wash their hands.
“The hospital has limits and if people continue to ignore well-proven COVID precautions — masking, distancing, hygiene — the hospitals won’t be able to suture your finger, set your fracture or remove your appendix — it will be full,” the column reads.
People need to stay home and wear their mask when around other people, according to the column.
It's one of the most urgent pleas from local health care officials in months and follows a record rise in new cases and hospitalizations.
Chelan and Douglas counties recorded 226 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest one-day total of the pandemic.
There were 27 people hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee Friday. Six people were in the intensive care unit and five were ventilated.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available. See the latest COVID-19 data here.
——————
Thursday's update:
WENATCHEE — All non-emergency medical procedures that would require an overnight stay at Central Washington Hospital this month have been canceled due to concerns of a potential increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Confluence Health, which operates the hospital, has moved some of those procedures to its Wenatchee Valley Hospital location. Others have been outright canceled, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Lake said in an interview Thursday.
Around 50 cases were affected by the change, spokesman Andrew Canning said. The hospital’s emergency department is operating as normal and urgent procedures will continue.
Last week Confluence Health canceled non-emergency procedures that would require an overnight stay in the hospital’s intensive or progressive care units, specifically.
That decision was expanded this week as the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization has grown. It jumped to 29 patients Monday and has stayed above 26 since, according to data provided by the hospital.
Confluence Health has moved some staff from its out-patient operations to the hospital to help cover the increase, Lake said, but it’s still offering outpatient services.
Officials are concerned another increase in hospitalizations stemming from holiday gatherings could appear in the coming week, Lake said.
If that happens, the hospital would expand its cohort of patients to another floor in Central Washington Hospital. Until now, COVID-19 patients have been kept in isolation on the third floor, where the ICU is located.
“We do have plans to potentially extend our COVID cohort onto the fourth floor of the hospital, where previously it’s always been on the third floor,” Lake said. “We’re one week out from Thanksgiving right now and with the possible increase in the next five days or so, we’re anticipating that we might need to spread out the COVID cohort.”
The third floor has 42 beds, including some reserved for non-COVID patients. If the number of admitted COVID-19 patients passed 30, Confluence would likely expand to the fourth floor, Lake said.
The number was 26 as of Thursday afternoon. Nine of those patients were admitted to the ICU and six were on ventilators, according to the hospital data.
The local increases are mirrored across the state and country. The United States passed 100,000 hospitalizations for the first time Wednesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.