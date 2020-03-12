UPDATE: Thursday morning
WATERVILLE — Waterville School District also has canceled indoor sports, events and meetings involving the public until further notice.
"We will continue to re-evaluate the situation as information becomes available," said Superintendent Tabatha Mires in a letter posted on the district's website Wednesday afternoon.
The events include Leadership Day, conferences, open gym, indoor youth sports.
Some schools cancel indoor sports, events, meetings
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District has announced plans to cancel indoor sports, events and meetings held in district facilities through spring break.
Eastmont School District events continue as planned through the weekend. District officials will reassess on Monday. Also canceled are indoor events at Cashmere, Cascade, Chelan, Entiat and Manson.
The decision late Tuesday by Wenatchee schools follows a Chelan-Douglas Health District memo recommending postponing public events and gatherings to help avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The health district did not recommend closing schools, but advised avoiding bringing together groups of people unnecessarily.
In Wenatchee, the cancellations start Wednesday and extend through April 5 — the end of the district’s scheduled spring break.
The Wenatchee schools cancellations include parent-teacher conferences, public events and functions such as dances, plays, concerts, parent nights and banquets as well as all non-school organized indoor activities and community user group events in school facilities.
“We recognize the inconvenience and impact that this decision has on the community; however, this action will contribute significantly to the region-wide effort to mitigate social contact and minimize the spread of the illness,” states the notice posted on the district’s website.
It’s possible that more school districts will announce similar moves in the days to come.
“We are taking these steps and others as a proactive measure to both protect our students and staff but also to minimize the chance that we will have to close our schools,” Manson Superintendent Matt Charlton said.
Manson’s closure started Tuesday and extends through April 12, which extends through the district’s scheduled spring break.
“We’ll assess conditions during the break and hopefully resume a more normal activity schedule following the break,” he said.
Manson’s canceled events include Thursday’s Family Fun and Fit Night, “The Phantom Toll Booth” Options Play set for March 18-20 and parent-teacher conferences set March 31 through April 3.
“Each day as this evolves, decisions are being made,” North Central Educational Service District Superintendent Michelle Price said Tuesday morning. The NCESD provides resources and support for 29 school districts in the region.
Said Price: “The department of health has recommended continuing universal precautions in hand washing, social distancing, ensuring ill staff and students do not come to school, activating pandemic plans, and reducing large gatherings which may include canceling student travel, assemblies, choir and band events, indoor athletic events, etc. Districts will be making those decisions in the coming days, if not today.
“We are taking guidance and directive from the department of health. Each of the county health officers have been in great communication with our districts and are holding bi-weekly conference calls to update districts on the current conditions and any changes in response they think should be made.
Cathy Meuret, NCESD Nursing Corp director, is facilitating the regional information and keeping our website up-to-date. Discussions on short-term and long-term implications are on-going conversations.”
For information on possible cancellations, check with individual districts.
Here is the list of school districts that have announced the cancellation of indoor events and meetings so far:
- Wenatchee School District: March 11-April 5
- Manson School District: March 10-April 12
- Chelan School District: March 10-April 12
- Quincy School District: (Updated Thursday) Student-led conferences set for Tuesday through Friday will be held over the phone. All non-essential indoor students events and community meetings at school facilities are canceled through March. No volunteers or visitors at schools and no outside food delivery.
- Cascade School District: All large indoor events that involve the public are canceled “for the time being.” Student and staff school-sponsored trips to King County also are canceled. District officials will evaluate next steps each day.
- Cashmere School District: March 11-April 3.
- Entiat School District: March 11-April 5.
- Waterville School District: March 11 until further notice.
- This list will be updated as more information becomes available.