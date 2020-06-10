Update, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: The two counties have now been approved for Phase 1.5. See more here: wwrld.us/37lk9ca.
OLYMPIA — Chelan and Douglas counties’ request to move to Phase 1.5 of the state restart plan remained under review Wednesday.
The local Board of Health voted Friday to apply to the state Department of Health for the transition, which would allow some businesses and activities to resume with restrictions.
Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Wednesday news conference that the state department would like to see that happen, but is considering factors such as adequate protections for agricultural workers.
“Do we have adequate testing in those facilities where we have had outbreaks?” Inslee said. “There also needs to be confidence that we have the full measures of protection we need, for instance in using masks. Are people there using masks enough to give us confidence that, if we do reopen stores, we’re not going to see a large uptick in cases?”
He said the department would be talking to local leadership about those concerns in the next day or two.
“I do believe that the rules that we have propounded strike the right balance to protect workers while still allowing the industries to continue, but they need to be followed,” he added. “We do believe that we need more testing on a more regular basis of people, particularly in congregate settings in the agricultural industry. I talked today to our Department of Health experts to see whether that is something that can be considered, particularly in the counties that are so snake-bitten right now.”
Securing personal protective equipment has been challenging from the start of the COVID-19 crisis. The governor said the state now has over 5 million N95 masks on hand and another 50 million confirmed on order through the Chinese manufacturer BYD.
The state is also trying to build a domestic supply of PPE, and the governor said he met with Washington-based manufacturers last week.
Inslee stressed the importance of facial coverings to help prevent the spread of the virus and make it easier for businesses to reopen faster. In many cases, he said, cloth face coverings are effective.
Homeless shelters, long-term care facilities, hospitals, child care facilities, congregate settings and first responders are eligible to receive state supplies, including the N95 masks, he said. Those can be requested through the local emergency manager.
The governor said the state is asking the Trump administration to increase the PPE supply using the Defense Protection Act, provide federal guidance for workers across sectors, help employers safely reconfigure their businesses, and replenish and expand the Strategic National Stockpile.
“We need the federal government to exercise its authority, which is unique in our system of democracy, to really protect our people and our employees,” Inslee said.