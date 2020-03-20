LEAVENWORTH — A unified COVID-19 command for first responders has been formed in the Upper Valley to coordinate plans, supplies and resources.
Chelan County Emergency Management, the Chelan-Douglas Health District, Cascade Medical Center, Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue, and Chelan County Fire Districts 3 and 6 are the main partners, according to a joint press release.
“The team is also working closely with Upper Valley nonprofits and businesses with a common goal of preventing spread of the disease and ensuring the safety of our communities,” the release said.
The unified command team requests that residents in the upper Wenatchee Valley use the appropriate channels to contact emergency personnel:
- Use 911 for emergencies only: Only utilize 911 for life-threatening emergencies.
- Emergency Departments are only for immediate medical care: Call in advance for cases that involve fever, cough or shortness of breath.
- If you need advice for flu-like symptoms: Call the state DOH hotline: 1-800-525-0127, which is staffed seven days a week, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Most people will recover by isolating at home.
- Other COVID-19 questions: Check cascademedical.org first for frequently asked questions regarding testing, at-home care, and more. Call (509) 548-5815 if you need specific medical advice, or you are at higher risk for severe complications.
There are several resources available for elderly, homeless and food-insecure populations:
- Upper Valley MEND (food, shelter assistance): 509-548-0408
- Leavenworth Senior Center (meals for seniors): 509-548-6666
- Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue (welfare checks, food deliveries): 509-763-3034
- Cascade School District (meals for students): 509-548-5885
- Chelan County Fire District No. 3 — Leavenworth: 509-548-7711
- Chelan County Fire District No. 6 — Monitor, Dryden, Peshastin, Blewett: 509-663-1678