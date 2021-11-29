210127-newslocal-shots 07.jpg (copy)
The Town Toyota Center is now home to a drive-thru vaccination site, with a target of 700 vaccinations per day. People are required to pre-register for appointments and drop-ins are not accepted. Joy Schroeder of East Wenatchee, pictured here, received her shot on Tuesday, Jan. 26, its first day in operation. 

 World photo/Don Seabrook

NCW — More than 60% of people in the state are fully vaccinated with booster doses and pediatric COVID-19 vaccines now becoming available. This page will be updated with the latest information for North Central Washington as it becomes available. 

The local vaccination plans and information are changing rapidly so please check back for updates. Scroll to the bottom of this page for more resources and frequently asked questions.

The latest news:

- The state Department of Health has expanded eligibility for all COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to everyone 18 and older. Adults age 50 and older, or those 18 and older living in a long-term care facility should especially receive a booster dose, according to the state Department of Health.

- Children 5 to 11 years old are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The pediatric vaccine is one-third of the dose administered to adults. Find a calendar of COVID-19 pediatric vaccine clinics organized by the Chelan-Douglas Health District and Lake Chelan Health here.

- The state Department of Health released a new web tool that helps people find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. See it here.

More resources: 

- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains a frequently asked questions page for vaccinations. See it here.

- The Wenatchee World is keeping a daily tally of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. See the latest data here.

Reilly Kneedler: 661-5213

kneedler@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @reillykneedler

