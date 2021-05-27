The Town Toyota Center is now home to a drive-thru vaccination site, with a target of 700 vaccinations per day. People are required to pre-register for appointments and drop-ins are not accepted. Joy Schroeder of East Wenatchee, pictured here, received her shot on Tuesday, Jan. 26, its first day in operation.
NCW — National, state and local agencies are coordinating one of the largest vaccination campaigns in history. This page will be updated with the latest information for North Central Washington as it becomes available.
The local vaccination plans and information are changing rapidly so please check back for updates. Scroll to the bottom of this page for more resources and frequently asked questions.
- The Chelan-Douglas Health District will continue vaccinations at the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site as the National Guard demobilizes May 27.
- The Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site will be changing its hours of operation starting on June 1. The site will be open 11 to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
- The state Department of Health has expanded eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine to everyone 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for ages 12 to 17.
- The Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site now allows walk-in appointments. People can get registered on-site.
- The Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site will be closed Sundays and Mondays. The site will be operate with these hours now:
Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Gov. Jay Inslee announced that everyone 16 and older across the state will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations on April 15.
- The state's eligibility tool, Phase Finder, is no longer required to verify eligibility. The state Department of Health released a new web tool that helps people find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. See it here.
A varying number of first-dose appointments are expected to be posted to the state's registration site, prepmod.doh.wa.gov/clinic/search, every Sunday at noon. Once new appointments are posted, people can also call the state's hotline to book a time: 1-888-856-5816 or 1-800-525-0127.
