210127-newslocal-shots 07.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

The Town Toyota Center is now home to a drive-thru vaccination site, with a target of 700 vaccinations per day. People are required to pre-register for appointments and drop-ins are not accepted. Joy Schroeder of East Wenatchee, pictured here, received her shot on Tuesday, Jan. 26, its first day in operation. 

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Last updated 10:07 a.m. Thursday:

NCW — National, state and local agencies are coordinating one of the largest vaccination campaigns in history. This page will be updated with the latest information for North Central Washington as it becomes available. 

The local vaccination plans and information are changing rapidly so please check back for updates. Scroll to the bottom of this page for more resources and frequently asked questions. 

The Chelan-Douglas Health District has also set up a dedicated email address for questions about the vaccine: COVID.Vaccine@cdhd.wa.gov

The latest news:

- The Chelan-Douglas Health District will continue vaccinations at the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site as the National Guard demobilizes May 27.

- The Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site will be changing its hours of operation starting on June 1. The site will be open 11 to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

The state Department of Health has expanded eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine to everyone 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for ages 12 to 17. 

- The Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site now allows walk-in appointments. People can get registered on-site.

- The Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site will be closed Sundays and Mondays. The site will be operate with these hours now:

  • Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

- Gov. Jay Inslee announced that everyone 16 and older across the state will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations on April 15.

- The state's eligibility tool, Phase Finder, is no longer required to verify eligibility. The state Department of Health released a new web tool that helps people find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. See it here

A varying number of first-dose appointments are expected to be posted to the state's registration site, prepmod.doh.wa.gov/clinic/search, every Sunday at noon. Once new appointments are posted, people can also call the state's hotline to book a time: 1-888-856-5816 or 1-800-525-0127.

Washington state vaccine phases

Here is a timeline from DOH and here's the list of qualifying co-morbidities from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

- With vaccine doses still limited, thousands of NCW residents have been unable to book appointments or have been added to a waitlist over the past couple weeks. Read more here.

- The COVID-19 community testing that was previously at the Town Toyota Center has been moved to the former state Department of Transportation building, 1551 N. Wenatchee Ave. 

More resources: 

- The two vaccines used widely in the area are developed by the companies Pfizer and Moderna. Read the difference between the two in this article by Stat News.

- How are COVID-19 vaccines made so quickly? The state Department of Health has a one-minute video explaining the process. See it here. 

- The New York Times is tracking the development of dozens of vaccines across the world. See it here.

- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains a frequently asked questions page for vaccinations. See it here.

- The Wenatchee World is keeping a daily tally of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. See the latest data here.

- ¿Quiere estar informado con las noticias en Español importantes del Valle Wenatchee por WhatsApp? Todas las semanas enviamos un resumen de las noticias de la semana. Más informacion.

Join the online forum

Reilly Kneedler: 661-5213

kneedler@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @reillykneedler

Tags

Journalist product manager

Madeline Happold is the journalist product manager for the Wenatchee World's NABUR platform. Her interests include culture and human interest reporting, but she covers anything under the sun.