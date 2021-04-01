The Town Toyota Center is now home to a drive-thru vaccination site, with a target of 700 vaccinations per day. People are required to pre-register for appointments and drop-ins are not accepted. Joy Schroeder of East Wenatchee, pictured here, received her shot on Tuesday, Jan. 26, its first day in operation.
NCW — National, state and local agencies are coordinating one of the largest vaccination campaigns in history. This page will be updated with the latest information for North Central Washington as it becomes available.
The local vaccination plans and information are changing rapidly so please check back for updates. Scroll to the bottom of this page for more resources and frequently asked questions.
- Gov. Jay Inslee announced that everyone 16 and older across the state will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations on April 15.
- The state's eligibility tool, Phase Finder, is no longer required to verify eligibility. The state Department of Health released a new web tool that helps people find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. See it here.
- The state's vaccine rollout plan is currently in Phase 1B Tiers 3 to 4. This includes everyone 60 years and older, restaurant workers, and other congregate settings. People from previous tiers and phases are still eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
- The Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site's hours have changed. The site will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.
A varying number of first-dose appointments are expected to be posted to the state's registration site, prepmod.doh.wa.gov/clinic/search, every Sunday at noon. Once new appointments are posted, people can also call the state's hotline to book a time: 1-888-856-5816 or 1-800-525-0127.
