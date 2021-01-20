NCW — National, state and local agencies are coordinating one of the largest vaccination campaigns in history. This page will be updated with the latest information for North Central Washington as it becomes available.
The local vaccination plans and information are changing rapidly so please check back for updates. Scroll to the bottom of this page for more resources and frequently asked questions.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District has also set up a dedicated email address for questions about the vaccine: COVID.Vaccine@cdhd.wa.gov
The latest news:
- The Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee will be a mass-vaccination site, but the site's exact details have not been released by officials. Read more here.
- When can I get vaccinated? The state has set up an interactive tool for people to find out which phase they are in. See it here.
- The state is currently in Phase 1B of vaccination distribution, meaning it's available to anyone 65 or older, and all people 50 and older who also live in a multigenerational household, according to the Department of Health. Frontline health care workers and first responders are also eligible. Here's more information from DOH.
More resources:
- The Wenatchee World spoke with Dr. Mark Johnson and Dr. Model Bodell from Confluence Health about the local vaccination effort and who's eligible to receive it. Here's their bilingual video interview.
- The two vaccines used widely in the area are developed by the companies Pfizer and Moderna. Read the difference between the two in this article by Stat News.
- How are COVID-19 vaccines made so quickly? The state Department of Health has a one-minute video explaining the process. See it here.
- The New York Times is tracking the development of dozens of vaccines across the world. See it here.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains a frequently asked questions page for vaccinations. See it here.
- The Wenatchee World is keeping a daily tally of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. See the latest data here.
