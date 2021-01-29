Last updated 5:05 p.m. Friday:
NCW — National, state and local agencies are coordinating one of the largest vaccination campaigns in history. This page will be updated with the latest information for North Central Washington as it becomes available.
The local vaccination plans and information are changing rapidly so please check back for updates. Scroll to the bottom of this page for more resources and frequently asked questions.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District has also set up a dedicated email address for questions about the vaccine: COVID.Vaccine@cdhd.wa.gov
The latest news:
- New appointment slots for the mass vaccination site at the Town Toyota Center will be released on the state's registration website at 12 p.m. Sunday. Up to 3,900 will be posted, officials said, but with demand still very high they're expected to be booked quickly. The website is available here.
- With vaccine doses still limited, thousands of NCW residents have been unable to book appointments or have been added to a waitlist. Read more here.
- The site opened Tuesday and had a steady stream of cars through the afternoon. See the full opening day story and photos here.
- The COVID-19 community testing that was previously at the Town Toyota Center has been moved to the former state Department of Transportation building, 1551 N. Wenatchee Ave.
- Confluence Health received around 7,200 phone calls on Monday alone as local interest in vaccination opportunities rises. The organization opened up 1,100 appointments at 7 a.m. Monday and they were all booked by 1 p.m., spokesman Andrew Canning said in an email Monday. It has now paused scheduling new appointments until more doses arrive from the state.
As of Monday evening it had administered 4,125 first doses and 2,033 second doses for a total of 6,159.
More resources:
- The two vaccines used widely in the area are developed by the companies Pfizer and Moderna. Read the difference between the two in this article by Stat News.
- How are COVID-19 vaccines made so quickly? The state Department of Health has a one-minute video explaining the process. See it here.
- The New York Times is tracking the development of dozens of vaccines across the world. See it here.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains a frequently asked questions page for vaccinations. See it here.
- The Wenatchee World is keeping a daily tally of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. See the latest data here.
- ¿Quiere estar informado con las noticias en Español importantes del Valle Wenatchee por WhatsApp? Todas las semanas enviamos un resumen de las noticias de la semana. Más informacion.