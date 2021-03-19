The Town Toyota Center is now home to a drive-thru vaccination site, with a target of 700 vaccinations per day. People are required to pre-register for appointments and drop-ins are not accepted. Joy Schroeder of East Wenatchee, pictured here, received her shot on Tuesday, Jan. 26, its first day in operation.
NCW — National, state and local agencies are coordinating one of the largest vaccination campaigns in history. This page will be updated with the latest information for North Central Washington as it becomes available.
The local vaccination plans and information are changing rapidly so please check back for updates. Scroll to the bottom of this page for more resources and frequently asked questions.
- Gov. Jay Inslee announced that workers in restaurants, manufacturing, and construction would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on Mar. 31. People with two or more comorbidities, people ages 60-64 and people experiencing homelessness living in congregate settings will also be eligible on Mar. 31.
A varying number of first-dose appointments are expected to be posted to the state's registration site, prepmod.doh.wa.gov/clinic/search, every Sunday at noon. Once new appointments are posted, people can also call the state's hotline to book a time: 1-888-856-5816 or 1-800-525-0127.
- 8,000 to 12,000 more essential workers became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Chelan and Douglas counties on Mar. 17. Chelan-Douglas Health District is working with local partners to vaccinate as many people who qualify under Phase 1B Tier 2. Critical workers working in enclosed spaces, including workers in agriculture, grocery stores, public transit and in other congregate settings.
- State Department of Health released a new web tool that helps people find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. See it here.
