Vaccination locations
Note: Not everyone is eligible for a vaccine right now.
If you are eligible, you should print or use the screen shot of the confirmation page from Phase Finder, the state Department of Health said. And you should be prepared to share that confirmation along with an identification card to the vaccine provider as proof of eligibility.
The locations below come from a
public list maintained by DOH. With vaccine in limited supply, each location's capacity will vary day to day and some may not have doses on hand. Questions can be sent to COVID.Vaccine@doh.wa.gov
Town Toyota Center
1300 Walla Walla Ave, WA 98801
888-856-5816, 1-800-525-0127
Website signup
Note from provider:
This is a DOH Mass Vaccination Site. Vaccine by appointment only. The fastest way to get an appointment is to go online to schedule one. If you are unable to use the online tool you can call us at 1-800-525-0127 or 888-856-5816. Other people living or working in Washington are eligible for vaccination at this site. Please bring a picture ID; a letter or statement that shows your Washington address; or a voucher from your employer, health care provider, religious institution, school or other official agency that shows you live or work in Washington.
L ake Chelan Community Hospital 503 E Highland Chelan, WA 98816
(509) 682-6115,
ems@lcch.net
lakechelancommunityhospital.com
Sav-On Pharmacy #3265
106 W. Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816
Chelan CVCH Medical
105 South Apple Blossom Dr, Chelan, WA 98816
responseteam@cvch.org
SAFEWAY #27-1449
501 N Miller St Wenatchee, WA 98801
Website signup
Note from provider: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine
Walmart Store #2187
2000 N Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee, WA 98801
Website signup
Cascade Medical Family Practice
817 Commercial Leavenworth, WA 98826
(509) 548-2517,
covidvaccine@cascademedical.org
Note from provider: Please note that appointments are required and we are currently scheduling from a waitlist. If you have internet service, please fill out the online form and we will call you when an appointment becomes available to you. If you do not have internet service, call our COVID immunization hotline at the phone number listed and leave your name, number, and whether you are currently eligible to receive immunization.
Safeway Pharmacy #1589
116 River Bend Dr, Leavenworth, WA 98826
Albertson's Pharmacy #3412
1128 N Miller St Wenatchee, WA 98801
Website signup
Note from provider: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.
Central Washington Hospital
1201 S. Miller St Wenatchee, WA 98801
Note from provider: Appointments are required. Please call 509-663-8711 to schedule an appointment. If there are no appointments upon the time of call, all appointments have been filled. Additional clinic dates will be added when we receive more vaccine.
Columbia Valley Community Health
600 Orondo Wenatchee, WA 98801
ResponseTeam@cvch.org
Note from provider: Email for scheduling
Costco Pharmacy
375 Highline Drive South Wenatchee, WA 98802
Website signup
Note from provider: Appointments are required. Please schedule on our link. If there are no dates listed, all appointments have been filled. Please check back at a later date. Please do not call the pharmacy to inquire about additional dates. The website will be updated as we receive additional vaccine doses.
Safeway Pharmacy #3521
510 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee, WA 98802
Family Health Centers Bridgeport
1015 Columbia Bridgeport, WA 98813
(509) 429-8155,
mwhite@fhc.us
Note from provider: Appointments are required. Please visit website to schedule. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.
Fred Meyers Stores, East Wenatchee
11 Grant Road East Wenatchee, WA 98802
(509) 881-2388
Note from provider: Appointments are required. Please schedule on our
link. If there are no dates listed, all appointments have been filled. Please check back at a later date. Please do not call the pharmacy to inquire about additional dates. The website will be updated as we receive additional vaccine doses.
Columbia Basin Family Medicine
220 Nat Washington Way Ephrata, WA 98823
(509) 754-3330
Note from provider: Call the included number for scheduling.
Rite Aid #06347
250 Basin Street, Sw, Ephrata, WA 98823
Safeway Pharmacy #1544
1150 Basin Street, SW, Ephrata, WA 98823
Safeway Pharmacy #3247
101 Grand Coulee Hwy, Grand Coulee, WA 99133
Walmart Store #3260
1399 Nat Washington Way Ephrata, WA 98823
Website signup
Mattawa Community Medical Clinic
210 Government Road Mattawa, WA 99349
(509) 932-4499,
d.fox@mattawaclinic.net
Note from provider: Appointments are required. All appointments have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.
Quincy Valley Medical Center
908 10th Ave SW Quincy, WA 98848
(509) 787-3531
Wahluke Family Health Center
601 Government Way Mattawa, WA 99349
(509) 488-5256,
estellape@cbha.org
Note from provider: Ask for clinic manager
Laketown Pharmacy
1550 S Pioneer Way #105, Moses Lake, WA 98837
(509) 765-8891
Website Signup
Note from Provider: From the online scheduling link please scroll down and choose a date and time in the calendar provided and enter the requested information
Walk-in Instructions: Walk-ins welcome from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Moses Lake Chc
605 S Coolidge Street, Moses Lake, WA 98837
(509) 765-0674
Note from provider: Vaccine appointments can be requested by clicking the link provided
www.mlchc.org/appointment-request
Rite Aid #05293
500 South Pioneer Way, Moses Lake, WA 98837
Safeway Pharmacy #3252
601 S. Pioneer Way, Moses Lake, WA 98837
Samaritan Healthcare
801 E. Wheeler Rd., Moses Lake, WA 98837
(509) 764-3335,
Jsternberg@samaritanhealthcare.com
Note from provider: By appointment only.
Southgate Pharmacy
2709 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake, WA 98837
Walmart #2007
1005 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake, WA 98837
Website signup
Quincy Chc
1450 1st Ave, SW, Quincy, WA 98848
(509) 787-8664
Note from provider: Vaccine appointments can be requested by clicking the link provided
www.mlhc.org/appointment-request
Brewster Family Health Centers
520 West Indian Avenue Brewster, WA 98812
(509) 689-2525,
info@fhc.us
Note from provider: Please complete the vaccine sign up form on website
Brewster Family Health Centers
525 W Jay Ave Brewster, WA 98812
(800) 660-2129,
info@fhc.us
Note from provider: Please complete the vaccine sign up
form
Omak Family Health Centers
1003 Koala Omak, WA 98841
(800) 660-2129,
info@fhc.us
Note from provider: Please complete the vaccine sign up
form
Mid-Valley Hospital
810 Jasmine Street, Omak, WA 98841
(866) 458-0169
info@fhc.us
Note from provider: Please complete the vaccine sign up form on website
Omak Clinic
916 Koala Dr, Omak, WA 98841
(866) 458-0169
Rite Aid #05295
609 Omache Drive, Omak, WA 98841
Walmart Store #1947
902 Engh Rd Omak, WA 98841
Website signup
Lakeside Pharmacy
1117 Main St, Oroville, WA 98844
(509) 476-4747,
info@lakesidepharmacyoroville.com
Note from provider: Please register on our website or at the link provided. As we receive registrations, we will call to schedule appointments based on eligibility and order registrations are received. If we have questions we will contact you to confirm eligibility. Please be sure to provide up to date contact information so we can reach you to schedule an appointment.
Website signup
Tonasket Family Health Centers
106 S. Whitcomb Tonasket, WA 98855
(800) 660-2129,
info@fhc.us
Note from provider: Please complete the vaccine sign up
form
Three Rivers Hospital
507 Hospital Way Brewster, WA 98812
Website signup
(509) 645-3341,
gaguilar@trhospital.net
Note from provider: Complete the registration link, and someone will reach out within the next business day to schedule.
North Valley Hospital
203 South Western Tonasket, WA 98855
(509) 486-3191,
johnmcreynolds@nvhospital.org
Note from provider: Complete the form on
the website, email it, and we will call you to schedule.
Tonasket Family Health Centers
106 South Whitcomb Avenue Tonasket, WA 98855
(509) 486-3191
Note from provider: Complete the form on
the website, email it, and we will call you to schedule.
Twisp Family Health Centers
541 W 2nd Ave Twisp, WA 98840
(800) 660-2129,
info@fhc.us
Note from provider: Please sign up for the vaccine on our portal
Ulrichs Valley Pharmacy
425 E Methow Valley Hwy, Twisp, WA 98856