Last updated 9:25 a.m. Wednesday:
NCW — National, state and local agencies are coordinating one of the largest vaccination campaigns in history. This page will be updated with the latest information for North Central Washington as it becomes available.
The local vaccination plans and information are changing rapidly so please check back for updates. Scroll to the bottom of this page for more resources and frequently asked questions.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District has also set up a dedicated email address for questions about the vaccine: COVID.Vaccine@cdhd.wa.gov
The latest news:
- Some school employees from Eastmont, Wenatchee and Chelan school districts were vaccinated in a union-sponsored inoculation event. Read more here.
- Confluence Health partnered with community groups to identify some of the community's most vulnerable groups, including the Latino community, for a vaccine clinic over the weekend. Read more here.
- New appointment slots for the mass vaccination site at the Town Toyota Center were posted shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday and all 3,657 were booked by 7 p.m., Department of Health spokesman Cory Portner said Monday.
The next round of appointments are expected to be posted next Sunday, Feb. 7, at noon. The exact number will depend on how the site's allocated vaccine supply, which will be confirmed late this week, Portner said.
The website they'll be posted on is prepmod.doh.wa.gov/clinic/search. Once new appointments are posted, people can also call the state's hotline to book a time: 1-888-856-5816 or 1-800-525-0127.
- High-risk critical workers over 50 and people over 16 with co-morbidities will be among the next population groups to be vaccinated in Washington, according to the state Department of Health. Here is the latest timeline from DOH and here's the list of qualifying co-morbidities from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To see if you're eligible, fill out this interactive form from the Department of Health: See it here.
- With vaccine doses still limited, thousands of NCW residents have been unable to book appointments or have been added to a waitlist over the past couple weeks. Read more here.
- The COVID-19 community testing that was previously at the Town Toyota Center has been moved to the former state Department of Transportation building, 1551 N. Wenatchee Ave.
More resources:
- The two vaccines used widely in the area are developed by the companies Pfizer and Moderna. Read the difference between the two in this article by Stat News.
- How are COVID-19 vaccines made so quickly? The state Department of Health has a one-minute video explaining the process. See it here.
- The New York Times is tracking the development of dozens of vaccines across the world. See it here.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains a frequently asked questions page for vaccinations. See it here.
- The Wenatchee World is keeping a daily tally of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. See the latest data here.
- ¿Quiere estar informado con las noticias en Español importantes del Valle Wenatchee por WhatsApp? Todas las semanas enviamos un resumen de las noticias de la semana. Más informacion.