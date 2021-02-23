The Town Toyota Center is now home to a drive-thru vaccination site, with a target of 700 vaccinations per day. People are required to pre-register for appointments and drop-ins are not accepted. Joy Schroeder of East Wenatchee, pictured here, received her shot on Tuesday, Jan. 26, its first day in operation.
NCW — National, state and local agencies are coordinating one of the largest vaccination campaigns in history. This page will be updated with the latest information for North Central Washington as it becomes available.
The local vaccination plans and information are changing rapidly so please check back for updates. Scroll to the bottom of this page for more resources and frequently asked questions.
- The state's mass vaccination site at the Town Toyota Center is prioritizing second doses.
A varying number of first-dose appointments are expected to be posted to the state's registration site, prepmod.doh.wa.gov/clinic/search, every Sunday at noon. Once new appointments are posted, people can also call the state's hotline to book a time: 1-888-856-5816 or 1-800-525-0127.
- High-risk critical workers over 50 and people over 16 with co-morbidities will be among the next population groups to be vaccinated in Washington, according to the state Department of Health. Here is the latest timeline from DOH and here's the list of qualifying co-morbidities from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To see if you're eligible, fill out this interactive form from the Department of Health: See it here.
- With vaccine doses still limited, thousands of NCW residents have been unable to book appointments or have been added to a waitlist over the past couple weeks. Read more here.
- The COVID-19 community testing that was previously at the Town Toyota Center has been moved to the former state Department of Transportation building, 1551 N. Wenatchee Ave.
More resources:
- The two vaccines used widely in the area are developed by the companies Pfizer and Moderna. Read the difference between the two in this article by Stat News.
- How are COVID-19 vaccines made so quickly? The state Department of Health has a one-minute video explaining the process. See it here.
- The New York Times is tracking the development of dozens of vaccines across the world. See it here.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains a frequently asked questions page for vaccinations. See it here.
This page contains all of The Wenatchee World’s coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
Because this outbreak impacts public health, our coverage of the coronavirus is available to all readers, even without a subscription. But our journalists are working hard to bring you the verified information below. Please consider supporting important local journalism with a subscription. (Click Here)