NCW — More than 60% of people in the state are fully vaccinated with booster doses and pediatric COVID-19 vaccines now becoming available. This page will be updated with the latest information for North Central Washington as it becomes available.
The local vaccination plans and information are changing rapidly so please check back for updates. Scroll to the bottom of this page for more resources and frequently asked questions.
The latest news:
- Youth ages 12 to 17 can now receive a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 5 months after completing their primary vaccination series.
- Find pediatric and adult COVID-19 vaccine clinics from the Chelan-Douglas Health District and Lake Chelan Health here.
- For unvaccinated individuals or those more than six months from their original mRNA dose ore more than two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state Department of Health recommends quarantining for five days followed by strict mask use if exposed to COVID-19.
- Vaccinated individuals who have received a booster dose do not need to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19, only wear a mask around others for 10 days after exposure, according to the state Department of Health.
- The state Department of Health expanded booster dose eligibility for the Pfizer booster shot to include everyone 16 and older. Everyone 16 and older is recommended to get a booster dose six months after a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
- The state Department of Health has several ways to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Find a state Department of Health flyer with more information here.
- Vaccines are expected to protect against the severe illness, hospitalization and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson are currently testing the efficacy of their vaccines against the omicron strain, according to a state Department of Health news release.
- The state Department of Health released a new web tool that helps people find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. See it here.
More resources:
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains a frequently asked questions page for vaccinations. See it here.
- The Wenatchee World is keeping a daily tally of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. See the latest data here.