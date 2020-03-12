EAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley VFW Post 3617 has canceled all upcoming functions to minimize the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The VFW on Thursday canceled all the remainder of its functions this month, to include its regular monthly meeting March 18, the VFW said in a news release. Post officials will meet March 30 and decide whether to cancel plans in April and beyond.
The office of the Douglas County Veterans Service Officer, located at the VFW in East Wenatchee, will continue to operate as normal.
The announcement follows recommendations from the Chelan-Douglas Health District and the state Department of Health.