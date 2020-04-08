CASHMERE — With construction underway for the new West Cashmere Bridge, Chelan County Public Works has created an online open house for the project.
The page, wwrld.us/3e2EPJ3, includes information on how the project will affect residents and businesses in the area, frequently asked questions and a construction schedule.
Chelan County has a $19.3 million contract with Seattle-based SB Structures for the project, estimated to cost about $25.5 million total. It’s being paid for with federal, state, local and private dollars, including a contribution from Crunch Pak.
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. The new bridge will span the Wenatchee River near the current location on Goodwin Road and cross over Highway 2/97 to Hay Canyon Road, where a roundabout will be located.
A public open house planned for late March was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. However, construction is continuing despite statewide restrictions because it’s considered essential as a government project related to transportation.
For information, see wwrld.us/2T0GNB3.